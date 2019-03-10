Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: All most all the stars of the tinsel town and VVIPs including Karan Johar, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Rajiv Shukla, Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Disha Pantani, Juhi Chawla, Amir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, descended at the Gio World Centre.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and diamantaire Russell Mehta Shloka Mehta and Mona Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta tied the knot in Mumbai in a star-studded wedding on Saturday.

The couple looked extremely gorgeous in their wedding attire. Sholka had paired up kundan jewellery with a beautiful red Lehenga while Akash was wearing a beautiful off-white Sherwani. The couple took the wedding vows after taking blessings from their parents.

All most all the stars of the tinsel town and VVIPs including Karan Johar, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Rajiv Shukla, Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Disha Pantani, Juhi Chawla, Amir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, descended at the Gio World Centre.

The lavish big-fat wedding took place in Mumbai at the country’s largest corporate house was constructed in the Bandra Kurla Complex. After Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s grand wedding, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have given us a new reason to adore the Ambani family once again. More than 150 Indian and international artists entertained the VVIP guests. The theme was Raas Lila.

The venue was decorated with floral figurines of Lord Krishna, horse, peacock and elephants. The guests were welcomed by men holding traditional umbrellas. An elaborate spread featuring world cuisines was also prepared for the wedding.

Akash and Shloka, who were school friends, gave a new definition to their relationship by stepping into marriage. We, wish them both a very happy married life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More