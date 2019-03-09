Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: The big fat Indian wedding to showcase 150 Indian and international troop dancers to celebrate the love and the bonding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Akash Ambani shloka Mehta's wedding to take place later this evening at the Jio world Centre.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: Musical fountain, 150 international and Indian troop dancers to perform at the big fat wedding

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: Love is in the air! The star-studded wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani is in full swing. Soon to be a married couple are currently welcoming their guests at the extravagant venue- The jio world center in Mumbai. From Google CEO Sundar Pichai to UK prime minister Tony Blair the wedding is nothing short of a star-studded affair.

The wedding will showcase 150 international and Indian dancers who will dance on their wedding on the theme of Raas Lila of Lord Krishna, Radha, and gopikas of Vrindhavan. The key highlight of the festivity is a beautiful musical fountain cum dance show.

The musical fountain will signify the symmetry between air, water, earth, and sky. The colorful movements of water are a sight to behold and will make their wedding extra special and surely it is one Big fat Indian wedding.

Talking about the Bollywood celebs who have arrived at the venue are Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Anu Malik, Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai, Yuvraj Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Zaheer Khan, and among various other celebrities. Take a look here:

Recently most of the Bollywood celebs were spotted in Switzerland enjoying the pre-wedding bash of the duo. From Aamir Khan to Shah Rukh Khan all were present to welcome the duo and celebrate their love with full zeal and enthusiasm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More