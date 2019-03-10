Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are now a married couple. On the big day, Nita Ambani is turning heads with her special gesture for her son and daughter-in-law. At the baraat ceremony, Mukesh Ambani was seen twinning with his wife Nita Ambani.

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani’s wedding with Russel Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta on Saturday, March 8, was no less than a lavish affair. From the guest list, decor to fancy wardrobe, everything related to the wedding has made headlines and rightfully so but this latest piece of information is sure to intrigue you. To extend her best wishes to her son and daughter-in-law, Nita Ambani turned heads with her special gesture and it is unlike any would have expected.

In the latest photos circulating on social media from Akash Ambani’s baraat, Nita Ambani can be seen wearing a pink lehenga with multicoloured intricate detailing. However, what is really unique about the lehenga is that the word ‘Shubhaarambh’ has been embroidered on the back of the blouse. The term Shubhaarambh translates to new beginnings in Indian culture.

To complete her look, Nita Ambani opted for a statement emerald necklace with matching earrings, maang tika and bangles. Mukesh Ambani, on the other hand, complemented her perfectly as they twinned in the same floral design outfits.

With this, photos and videos from the Baraat ceremony are bringing joy to everyone’s faces. The celebration saw the attendance of prominent personalities like Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Priyanka Chopra and many more.

