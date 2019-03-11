Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: The wedding photos of Nita Ambani proved that being a charmer was always a trait of her personality. With minimal makeup and minimal jewellery, Nita looked gorgeous as she mesmerised others with her elegance. Take a look at how Nita made hearts skip a beat with her flawless beauty.

2018 was indeed the wedding year that marked several massive big fat Indian weddings including Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal among others. Well, the wedding season is blooming once again and this year it is Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, who inaugurated the trend. On March 9, 2019, the two childhood buddies exchanged vows in an Indian wedding and once again Ambani’s make people raise their eyebrows with the extravaganza affair.

Ironically, on March 8, 1985, the elder son of another business tycoon tied the knot to love of his life. It was none other than Reliance owner Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Almost three decades after their wedding, Nita Ambani is making headlines for making one of the gorgeous brides of that time.

The wedding photos of Nita Ambani proved that being a charmer was always a trait of her personality. With minimal makeup and minimal jewellery, Nita looked gorgeous as she mesmerised others with her elegance. Take a look at how Nita made hearts skip a beat with her flawless beauty:

Coming all the way to 2019, Shloka Mehta donned a bridal ensemble designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her big day. Contrary to her mother-in-law, Shloka kept everything on point as she stole the show with her contagious smile. Here’s take a look the some of her breath-taking pictures:

