Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding photos and videos: The biggest wedding of the year, the marriage of Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will take place today at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

The couple got engaged on March 24 last year

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding photos and videos: The big fat Indian wedding of Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta will be taking place today—March 9 in Bandra, Mumbai at the Jio World Centre. The wedding is expected to take place around 7 pm in the evening and the photos and videos from the biggest wedding of the year have started doing rounds on social media. We all know that the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will be a star-studded affair and as per the latest photos and videos which have started circulating on social media, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao, ace designer Manish Malhotra, Rajkummar Hirani, Jackie Shroff, among others have arrived at the venue in Mumbai to attend the special day for the Ambani Family.

Family member Anil Ambani along with wife Tina Ambani has also arrived at the wedding place and the venue looks mesmerising. Akash Ambani, the son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, will be getting hitched to diamond merchant Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta. The couple got engaged on March 24 last year and now is the big day for the couple!

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and Google head Sundar Pichai are expected to attend the grand wedding.

The photos and videos from the wedding venue have gone viral on the Internet and the groom is dressed in a classy pink Bandhgala suit. The entire Ambani family—Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have arrived at the venue.

