Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: Gauri Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas accidentally wore similar outfits at the grand wedding! Gauri was dressed in a beautiful silver sequinned saree with diamond jewelry whereas Priyanka Chopra was in an embroidered silver saree for Akash Ambani shloka Mehta wedding at the Jio World center, Mumbai.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: The wedding celebrations are in full swing and celebrities from all across the world have gathered together to celebrate the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta later this evening. The wedding is taking place today at the Jio world center in Mumbai.

As the Bollywood celebrities are coming together to celebrate the wedding of Akash with Shloka, fans, and audience are going gaga over who wore what, and who carried it better! From Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, to Priyanka Jonas and Gauri khan the fans are eagerly waiting for more pictures to come!

While b-town names continue to make a grand appearance at the Jio world center we took note of something very interesting! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Gauri Khan accidentally turned up wearing similar outfits at the big fat Indian wedding!

Gauri Khan wore a sequenced silver saree with a diamond necklace around her neck whereas Priyanka Chopra also was seen in a silver sequence saree. She had paired off her look with minimal makeup and a sexy blouse. However, in comparison, Priyanka Chopra Jonas carried off her look much more elegantly than Gauri Khan.

The wedding festivities are in full swing and till now many B-town celebrities have graced the green carpet! take a look:

