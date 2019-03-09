Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: Superstar Thaliva arrives at the lavish Ambani wedding with daughter and son in law. Dressed in traditional white attire, Rajnikanth looks simple and dashing as ever. Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, to Zaheer Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, among others spotted at the wedding.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: Rajinikanth arrives with daughter Soundarya and her husband Vishagan

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: 2018 witnessed some of the biggest fat Indian weddings from Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas to Isha Ambani’s wedding 2018 was a year for back to back lavish weddings. Well, 2019 is no less with Rajnikanth’s daughter getting married to actor businessman Vishagan and now Akash Ambani tying the knot with childhood love Shloka Mehta.

The duo will be seen making things official this evening and to witness their love Bollywood celebs, cricketers, political personas and even business partners are turning up to see this lavish affair. The wedding is taking place at the Jio World center in Mumbai and the Bollywood celebs are turning up every minute from Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, to Zaheer Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh all celebrities are there at the venue to enjoy this lavish affair.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuyhIKuDNn2/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Buygut2DaS1/

A few minutes back pictures from the lavish wedding went viral where superstar Rajnikanth turned up dressed in traditional white attire with daughter Soundrya and son in law Vishagan. The duo tied the knot last month on February 11 and made things official. Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More