Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta is all set to take place at Trident Hotel At Jio world Centre, Mumbai on Saturday. All the A-listers from Bollywood, politics, sports are arriving at the venue. Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth have already arrived at the lavish wedding. Apart from Bollywood celebrities, renowned international celebrities have also started to grace the lavish wedding. Among many, industrialist, investor, philanthropist, and a former chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata has also graced the lavish wedding. the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a photograph on Instagram.

Recently, the pre-wedding ceremonies took place at St Moritz, Switzerland. Actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others attended Akash and Shloka’s pre-wedding celebrations. Coldplay and Chainsmokers also performed for the gathering at the ski resort.

Dressed in traditionals, the whos’ and who of Bollywood and sports arrived at the wedding in style.

Check out the videos of guests

