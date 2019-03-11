Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception: The Ambanis on March 10 threw a star-studded bash to celebrate the marital union of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. In one of the videos going viral on social media, Aaradhya Bachchan's cute antics while posing with her parents Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are sure to make you laugh out loud.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya is one starkid who isn’t too fond of the paparazzi. As the Bollywood got together under one roof to extend their best wishes to newly married couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta and pose for the shutterbugs, a video featuring Aaradhya is going viral from the ceremony. In the video that is surfacing on social media, the little munchkin looks confused about which side to look at and it is leaving everyone in splits.

The highlight of the video is when Aaradhya, frustrated by it all, rolls her eyes. Soon after, her parents Abhishek and Aishwarya guide her about the same. Donning a white gown with a cute tiara, the adorable girl looks like an absolute princess. For the event, Aishwarya Rai opted for a blush pink lehenga with an organza dupatta, a diamond-studded necklace, matching earrings and a bracelet. She completed her look with middle-parted hair and red lipstick. Complementing the duo, Abhishek Bachchan wore a black tuxedo suit with a bow tie and looks dapper in it.

Take a look Aaradhya Bachchan’s latest video that is going viral:

The star-studded event that was held last night witnessed the presence of celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Boney Kapoor, Rekha, Sonali Bendre, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Kajol and many more. On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Manmarziyaan while Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Fanney Khan. The power couple is yet to announce their next project.

