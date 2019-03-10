Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani tied the knot with diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta on Saturday in a grand wedding ceremony. The star-studded event was held at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani tied the knot with diamantaire Russell Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta on Saturday in a grand wedding ceremony. The star-studded event was held at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The wedding celebrations didn’t end there as Ambanis are hosting another wedding reception in Mumbai this evening, a day before the grand wedding reception. From former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, celebrities from across the world had graced yesterday’s event with their presence. The photos and videos of the event have been going viral on social media.

At today’s event, famous personalities from across the spectrum are present, be it sports stars, or actors. While Congress leader Kapil Sibal was seen at the event with his wife, Thackerays were also invited to the event.

Sachin Tendulkar, Pandya brothers, Anil Kumble, all of them associated with Mukesh Ambani-owned IPL team Mumbai India, were also present at the star-studded event.

Among those in attendance from Bollywood include Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Diana Penty, Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, David Dhawan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sonali Bendre, Rekha, Karishma Kapoor, Farah Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza, Amitabh Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Irfan Pathan, Shahid Kapoor and Kirti Sanon.

