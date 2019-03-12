Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Power couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta look adorable in the photos from their wedding reception. Dressed to impress, Shloka looks lovely in a pink lehenga while Akash is complementing her perfectly in a red floral kurta pyjama.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: The wedding festivities of power couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta came to an end on March 11 with a grand wedding reception held in Mumbai. Despite restricted media coverage, a photo of the newly-wed couple has gone viral on social media giving a glimpse of their look for the night. In the photo circulating on social media, Akash and Shloka look picture-perfect together making netizens swoon over the adorable couple.

At the wedding reception, Shloka wore a pink lehenga designed by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and teamed up her look with diamond jewellery and dewy makeup. On the other hand, Akash looked dapper in a red floral kurta pyjama. ‘

Take a look at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s viral photo here:

Earlier, on March 11, the Ambani family held a star-studded Mangal Parv that witnessed Bollywood A-listers in attendance. The Bachchan family, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and many more showed up to extend their wishes to the couple. A video from the celebration is going viral on social media in which Akash and Shloka can be seen sharing a kiss of love.

Akash Ambani, who is the oldest son of Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, tied the knot with diamond merchant Russel Mehta and Mona Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta on March 9. After a week-long wedding festivities in Switzerland with several celebrities in attendance, the Ambanis roped in Maroon 5’s singer Adam Levine to perform at the wedding celebrations on March 10.

