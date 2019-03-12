One of the most active celebrities on Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandez time and again treats the audience with insights from her life. From sharing pictures of her everyday activities to giving major fitness goals, from treating the fans with her oh-so-hot pole dancing.

Jacqueline Fernandez looks gorgeous in a pink lehenga as she attended the wedding reception of Akash and Sholka Ambani. The actress donned a pink floral lehenga paired with ruffle sleeves blouse, accessorized with diamond earrings and a ring and subtle makeup with a pink pout.

It has hardly been a few minutes that Jacqueline posted the pictures on her social media and the comments section started flooding with compliments by the actress’ fans. After stealing the hearts of her fans with pole dance, contemporary, freestyle and Bollywood, the actress has now taken over belly dance and how! Recently, Jacqueline had shared a video of belly dancing and soaring temperature with her sexy dance moves.

The actress is currently gearing up for the Dabangg tour and giving insights to rehearsals leaving the fans excited for her performance.

Jacqueline Fernandez known for her peppy and cheerful personality is never without a smile. The actress is a fashionista and can pull off any look from Indian ethnic lehnga, Saree to a gown or bodycon dress and proof of the same has been seen at the events where the actress is spotted.

Jacqueline Fernandez has slayed it every time proving as the ultimate fashion diva.

