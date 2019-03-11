Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception LIVE Updates: The Ambanis are all set to host a grand wedding reception for newlyweds Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, March 9 with eminent personalities from Bollywood, Business, Politics and Sports in attendance.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception LIVE Updates: One of the most extravagant weddings of the year of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta is turning out to be a blockbuster affair. After tying the knot on Saturday, i.e March 9, the Ambanis hosted Mangal Parv celebrations last night in at Jio World Trade Complex in Mumbai. However, as per the schedule, the Ambanis are all set to host a grand wedding reception tonight and it will be just as exciting.

The wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta witnessed the presence of the whos and who of eminent personalities from Bollywood, sports and business. From Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai, Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Mangal Parv was no less than a starry affair. Thus, it will be exciting to take a peek at the guest list of tonight’s event.

Last night, Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine performed at the wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The couple slow-danced on the song She Will Be Loved while Adam performed live on stage.

Check out the LIVE Updates of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding reception here:

3:40 pm: The wedding bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are a lavish affair. The decoration at the venue has left everyone impressed. The reception is slated to take place at Jio World Trade Centre in Mumbai, which was recently inaugurated.

3: 30 pm: Nita Ambani gave an enchanting performance at the wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. She danced on Krishna Bhajan Achyutam Keshavam. Dressed in a pink bandhani saree, Nita Ambani looks graceful dancing.

3: 20 PM: A new video from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding has gone viral. The video gives a glimpse into various rituals like Tilak, Jai mala and the pheras. The 7-minute video is taking social media by storm.

3: 10 PM: Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a photo from last night’s Mangal Parv bash. Sharing the video, the photographer has clarified that last night was a bash while today is the actual reception.

3:00 pm: Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine performed at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s Mangal Parv. In a video going viral on social media, the couple can be seen slow dancing on Maroon 5’s song She Will Be Loved while the singer performs live on stage. Take a look at the video here-

Live Updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App