Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception: From Diana Penty to , Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre and Rekha, Bollywood beauties who donned the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta today at JIO World Centre which is situated at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Soon after hosting the marriage ceremony of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani hosted the wedding reception of his elder son Akash Ambani at JIO World Centre which is situated at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The wedding reception is all accomplished with Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Anu Malik, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Prasoon Joshi, Farah Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Tewari, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Sanjay Khan. The celebrities are making the reception grand in their sizzling avatars. Many unseen celebrities can be seen at Akash Ambani’s wedding reception. Here are the details regarding Bollywood celebrities in their sizzling outfit.

Starting with couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, who can be seen donning in a traditional outfit:

Bollywood beauty, Malaika Arora was seen flaunting her beauty in a pink coloured lehenga:

Kiara Advani was not seen at the marriage ceremony of Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta but definitely chose to attend the reception of the couple in a yellow traditional outfit:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too donned in a ethnic attire with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan:

Diana Penty was also missing in yesterday’s star-studded event but she can be seen in a black bold outfit, today:

Karishma Kapoor is also seen in a red outfit at the wedding reception:

Sonali Bendre can be seen in the gorgeous maroon outfit with hubby Goldie Behl:

Rekha can be seen in a white shimmery saree with Khiladi Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at the wedding reception:

Akash Ambani got married to Shloka Mehta, daughter of Rusell Mehta and Mona Mehta, a diamond merchant who is the CEO of Rosy Blue Diamonds. Shloka has two elder siblings Divya and Viraj Mehta. Shloka Mehta is the co-founder of the connect for, an organisation which helps people who are on the way with any innovation and need monetary help.

