Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception: With Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora too was seen donning in an ethnic outfit at the star-studded event being held at Jio World Centre today, March 10.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception: As the entire Bollywood industry don the red carpet with their beauty, Malaika Arora too came to set the grand reception on fire with her hotness. In a sequinned pastel pink coloured lehenga choli with green and golden coloured jewellery, Malaika Arora simply slayed her sexy attire with a bun. In all smiles, Malaa smile stole the limelight as she posed for a picture at Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception which is happening in Mumbai today, March 10. Take a look at the gorgeous video shared by Manav Manglani at his official Instagram handle which has already garnered 5k likes within minutes of it upload:

From Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, Dia Mirza, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karisma Kapoor, Diana Penty, Sunil Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ekta Kapoor, Natasha Dalal, Sonali Bendre, Sachin Tendulkar, Farah Khan, Kiara Advani, Boney Roy Kapoor, PV Sandhu, Anu Malik to the Ambani Khaandaan, the star-studded event is taking place at Jio World Centre in Mumbai today, March 10. The grand wedding of Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta took place in Jio World Centre yesterday, March 9.

