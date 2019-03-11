Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine on Sunday performed at the post-wedding bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. In one of the videos going viral on social media, Adam can be seen crooning the song She Will Be Loved while the newly married duo slow dance and lip-sync the song.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception: When it comes to throwing one of the most lavish bash in town, who can do it better than the Ambani family. To celebrate the marital union of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani with Russel Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta, the Ambanis threw a grand bash in Mumbai last night with eminent personalities from Bollywood, cricket world, sports and business in attendance. Along with the starry appearance, the highlight of the ceremony was Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine’s performance that left everyone ecstatic.

In one of the videos going viral on social media, Adam can be seen performing ‘She Will Be Loved’ live while the newly-wed couple Akash and Shloka slow-dance and lipsync the song. Along with She Will Be Loved, the singer also crooned Girls Like You and their much-loved tracks. Before this, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers had been roped in to perform at the duo’s pre-wedding celebrations. While Beyonce performed at the pre-wedding bash of Akash’s sibling Isha Ambani.

As per latest reports, Adam Levine left Mumbai soon after performing at the event. Held last night at Jio World Centre, the star-studded event marked the presence of celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sonali Bendre, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar and many more.

