Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani tied the knot with Shloka Mehta in a grand wedding ceremony on Saturday. The couple got married at the Trident Hotel and the wedding dinner was organised at Jio World Centre. The couple both Akash and Shloka posed for the photo at the first reception on held in Mumbai on Sunday. The couple looks gorgeous at the first reception.

The couple both Akash and Shloka posed for the photo at the first reception on held in Mumbai on Sunday. The couple looks gorgeous at the first reception.

Akash was seen wearing black sherwani with white lower while Shloka was wearing golden clour saree. The married couple were seen as happy and energetic during the reception ceremony. The couple danced Saturday on various Bollywood numbers even many actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Amir Khan, Mika Singh took part in the star-studded affair.

The family had already served food to unprivileged children, Police forces and other people as well.

The Bollywood actors and filmmakers are expected to join the Ambani family on a special day in Mumbai. Meanwhile, famous celebrities include Anu Malik, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Prasoon Joshi, Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Khan along with his family has already arrived at the wedding.

