Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception: In a black shimmery saree, Bollywood beauty Pooja Hegde simply looks beautiful. The gorgeous diva who is popularly known in the South film industry is seen donning in a bod outfit at Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception today i.e. March 10 in Mumbai.

After a grand wedding of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani with beautiful Shloka Mehta on Saturday i.e. March 9, the couple is all set to garner blessings of celebs today i.w. March 10 in Mumbai. From known faces like Rekha, Sachin Tendulkar along with his beautiful wife, Anil Kumble, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Hardik Pandya, Diana Penty, David Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna to Ambani family, the star-studded wedding reception of the couple has finally started.

The gorgeous diva Pooja Hegde who made her Bollywood debut with Mugamoodi looks beautiful as she poses for pictures at Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception, today in Jio World Centre. In a black shimmery saree with ruffle off-shoulder blouse, Pooja Hegde simply stole the limelight with her bold and hot outfit the reception. Well, her matching jewellery and perfect hair-do with on the point make-up is all that makes her entire outfit look more beautiful and stunning as anything. The photo was shared by renown celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram handle today. Well, the photo has already garnered over 3k likes within minutes of its upload.

Take a look at the gorgeous photo of Pooja Hegde:

