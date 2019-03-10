Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre arrived with her husband Goldie Behl at the venue on Sunday in Mumbai. Both the couple was looking super gorgeous as usual at the reception. The couple are attending their first wedding ceremony after Sonali diagonised with cancer last year in New York.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding reception: India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani tied the knot with Shloka Mehta in a grand wedding ceremony on Saturday. The couple got married at the Trident Hotel and the wedding dinner was organised at Jio World Centre. The wedding reception ceremony will be held at the same venue on Monday.

Sonali was seen wearing ethnic attire and her husband was wearing black sherwani with white lower. The couple was seen happy and charming during the ceremony.

Last year in December, Sonali returned back to Mumbai after serving several years in New York for cancer treatment. The life has been a roller coaster ride for Sonali Bendre. From getting diagnosed with cancer in July last year to getting her treatment done in New York, the actress had quite a tough journey while her family supported her with providing every kind of support to the actress.

All the fans took to Twitter to expressed their feelings when the actor arrived in the country after diagnosed with cancer.

