The wedding season is one of the best ways to put your fashion foot forward and make a style statement. As the country witnessed one of the biggest weddings of the year of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, our Bollywood celebrities left no stone unturned to turn heads and set fashion trends. On March 11, The Ambanis held a grand wedding reception in Mumbai and it was Tamanaah Bhatia and Sonakshi Sinha who scored high on the fashion metre.

Looking absolutely enchanting, Tamannaah Bhatia wore a mirror-work wine coloured lehenga and styled it a gold choker necklace and a matching bracelet. To complete the look, the actor opted for a low bun and nude makeup with glossy lipstick.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi stole hearts with her ethnic avatar as she wore a glittery peach saree. With smokey eye and nude lips, the actor opted for soft curly hair and completed her look with a green choker necklace and matching rings.

A photo of the couple of the hour, i.e Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta has also gone viral on social media. In the photo circulating on social media, Shloka looks gorgeous in a pink lehenga styled with diamond jewellery while Akash is looking dapper in a red floral lehenga.

