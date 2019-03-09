Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta marriage photos: Shah Rukh kings it in off-white sherwani

The biggest names of the world are here in Mumbai for the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Shloka Mehta, the daughter of diamond merchant Russel Mehta, is marrying the son of Mukesh Ambani today in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex. With former British PM Tony Blair and the former UN chief Ban ki-Moon in attendance, how far can King Khan be?

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan joined the Bollywood list of who’s who which was in attendance.

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, producer-director Karan Johar, Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Rajkumar Hirani were there. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and wife Anjali Pichai, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar with Anjali also made their presence felt. Shah Rukh was in an off-white sherwani while Gauri Khan was in a silver saree. SRK like the Ambanis owns a team in the Indian Premier League which is about to start in less than two weeks from now.

The wedding list is a collection of who’s whos from several fields with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth along with daughter Soundarya and son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi, former Tata chairman Ratan Tata, JK Group chairman Gautam Singhania and Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel were among the glitterati.

Arcelor Mittal boss LN Mittal was also there. Mittal had held his daughter’s wedding in the extravagant Palace of Versailles.

