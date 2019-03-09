Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: You cannot miss the performance of Shah Rukh Khan and other actors at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding bash. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani is getting married to Shloka Mehta At Jio world Centre, Mumbai on Saturday. All the A-listers from Bollywood, politics, sports are expected to attend a big fat Indian wedding.

In the video, you can see Shah Rukh dancing on stage with Karan Johar

Bollywood King Khan, Shahrukh Khan was seen dancing with groom Akash Ambani. Other actors who were seen with the king khan were Ranbir Kapoor, Producer Karan Johar, and singer Mika Singh.

Shahrukh Khan arrived with his wife Gauri Khan at the wedding ceremony. The Bollywood actor was wearing creamy sherwani to attend the wedding. All the famous celebrities are arriving at the venue.

Recently, the pre-wedding ceremonies took place at St Moritz, Switzerland. Famous actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others attended Akash and Shloka’s pre-wedding celebrations. Hollywood singers had also attended the pre-wedding ceremony.

