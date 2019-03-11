Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: The on-going wedding celebration of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta is taking social media by storm. Amidst the inside photos and videos, a new video has surfaced online which gives a detailed glimpse into the wedding ceremony including the tilak, jaimala to the pheras.

From an eminent guest list, eye-catching decor to enviable wardrobe, the grand wedding affair of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta is making a buzz for all the right reasons. As the netizens continue to experience one of the biggest weddings of the year, a 7 minute and 27-second video has gone viral on social media which gives an elaborated glimpse into all the ceremonies. From Tilak, Jaimala to Pheras, the video is a testament of luxury, tradition and love.

Held at Jio World Trade Centre in Mumbai, the wedding witnessed the presence of notable personalities from Bollywood, Business and Sports. Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar among many others marked their presence at the wedding.

After the star-studded wedding, The Ambanis celebrated the union of Akash and Shloka with Mangal Parv last night that was high on glamour and entertainment quotient. Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine also flew down to India to perform the couple’s favourite songs. In one of the viral videos, the newly married couple can be seen slow dancing on Maroon 5’s song She Will Be Loved.

Today, the power family are all set to host a grand wedding reception. It will be interesting to again take a look at the guest list of the lavish affair.

