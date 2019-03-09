Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: Tweeple ooh and aah over Ambani Mehta extravaganza: Mukesh Ambani's oldest son Akash Ambani would tie a knot with the daughter of businessman Russell Mehta's daughter Sholka Mehta at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The ceremony is considered as the wedding of the year. People across the global spectrum were invited to the grand wedding ceremony.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s oldest son Akash Ambani would tie a knot with the daughter of businessman Russell Mehta’s daughter Sholka Mehta at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The ceremony is considered as the wedding of the year. People across the global spectrum were invited to the grand wedding ceremony. The famous personalities of Bollywood including Amitabh Bachan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan attended the pre-wedding ceremony. Even former Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon was also present. The famous sportspersons including legend cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan with their wives have also attended the pre-wedding function.

Right from the morning, people have been keeping a watch on the guests arriving at the venue. The interest of people in the much-awaited wedding could be seen on social media. #AkashShlokaWedding started trending on Twitter with people commenting on the grand wedding. A large number of users are posting pictures of invitees.

Here is the reaction of tweeple over the wedding:

Abraam Aditya Singh, a Twitter user posted the pictures of Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aradhya Bachchan.

Sushan Mohan, a user posted the pictures of Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita Ambani while dancing. He referred the dance of both as best Indian wedding dance.

Another Twitter user said that the Ambanis hired Jackie Shroff as the pandit for the grand wedding.

A user uploaded pictures of Shahrukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan.

Another user was astonished to see the dancing picture of Mukesh Ambani and his wife.

