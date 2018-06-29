For the pre-engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ayan Mukerji and Vidhu Vinod Chopra were in attendance.

Bollywood stars on Thursday gathered to attend the engagement bash of celebrity couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Actor Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, director Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra with his wife Anupama Chopra and designer Sandeep Khosla were the big names that attended the celebrations.

The pre-engagement party was held at Ambani residence, were Bollywood wished Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. At the party, Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor wore a black and grey striped kurta and black pyjama with white colour Nehru jacket.

Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra who attended the bash with his wife Anupama Chopra were wearing white colour Indian attire. Director Karan Johar made the entry in a red sherwani with white lowers, while Ayan Mukerji was looking amazing in a desi avatar.

Grand party’s highlight was Shah Rukh Khan and his Gauri Khan, who stole the show with their great looks. King Khan was wearing a navy blue colour suit with light blue colour tie, on the other hand, Gauri wore a monochrome outfit.

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured boyfriend Priyanka Chopra were also present in the party. Priyanka was looking ravishing in a red sari and Nick Jonas wore a blue suit.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also stepped in with his wife Anjali Tendulkar in a red Indian attire to share the greetings.

Pictures from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement party:

HQ: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan pose for shutterbugs at #AkashAmbani and #ShlokaMehta 's engagement bash! 📸 pic.twitter.com/nTKEYL982i — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) June 28, 2018

