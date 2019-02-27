Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Sangeet ceremony: Chainsmokers and Coldplay created a lot of buzz at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding festivities. Along with them, Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Aamir Khan also enjoyed to the fullest in the sangeet ceremony.

It seems that it is a treat going on for Bollywood stars as most of the celebrities are enjoying the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Switzerland. Currently, the photos from the pre-wedding are buzzing the Internet as the lead singer of rock band Cold Play, Chris Martin and Chainsmokers treated the celebrities at the sangeet ceremony. The bride-to-be Shloka took to her Instagram handle to share the pictures of the pre-wedding celebrities. The wedding is said to be one of the biggest bashes of the year and the photos from the pre-wedding ceremonies are something one cannot miss at all. Talking about the celebrities, Karisma Kapoor was snapped posing with her cousin, Aadar Jain at the celebration. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was also looking pretty dressed in a high slit dress. The hottie further completed her outfit carrying fur which is making her look even sexier.

It seems Ambani’s know how to position themselves well as it is not the first time when the family opted something out of the box and got International bands to perform in their functions. Earlier to this, at Isha Ambani’s wedding also Beyonce was invited and created a lot of buzz at the wedding festivities. Some hours back, Shah Rukh Khan also joined other celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the pre-wedding festivities of Akash Ambani.

