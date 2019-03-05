Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta's Wedding: Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's wedding date and venue have been announced. The couple is all set to tie the knot on March 9 at Jio World Trade Center at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Take a look at the celebrity guest list inside.

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta’s Wedding: We all are aware of how enthusiastically Bollywood marks its presence every time when the Ambani’s throw a party. Just recently, at the bash, the whole of Bollywood from actors, directors, producers had put their all plans aside and attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s pre-wedding bash at St. Moritz, Switerzland. The pictures of the party went viral on the internet in which the familiar bond of Bollywood celebs and Ambanis could be seen. Bollywood celebrities were serving food to guest as if they were not a guest but the host.

So, its quite obvious that the whole gang will turn up in full attendance at the wedding. It’s going to be a lavish three-day wedding ceremony starting from March 9 – 11 at Jio World Trade Center at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

The celebrity guest list of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding is expected to consist of the following names: Bachchan Family – Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Khans – Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Amir Khan, Kiran Khan. The Kapoors – Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor. The newly married couples are also expected to turn heads – Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The popular couple brigade is also expected to appear in the ceremony – Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan and NAtasha Dalal, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. These are some few names but the list is a huge lineup.

Stay tuned for more updates of the grand wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More