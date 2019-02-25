Akash Ambani is all set to tie knots with Shloka Mehta, who is the daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta. The wedding is scheduled to be held on March 9, 2019, and the arrangements for the pre-wedding ceremonies have already started. Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar were recently spotted on the airport, heading for Switzerland.

Finally, its time for another big bash to hit and create a buzz around. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani is all ready for his wedding with diamond merchant Russell Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta. The reports further revealed that the young boy will celebrate his pre-wedding celebration for three day with his near and dear ones. The venue decided for the pre-wedding ceremonies is St. Moritz in Switzerland. Not only this, celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor were recently snapped at the airport heading for Switzerland. It seems everyone is damn excited about the wedding. In the viral photos, Alia Bhatt looked cool dressed in a grey pullover and completed her look with black boots, meanwhile, Ranbir was also looking dapper dressed in casual t-shirt and denim.

Talking about the filmmaker, Karan Johar is wearing a red sweatshirt that probably is not of his size, moreover, he has complimented his looks with stylish glares which are suiting him well from every angle. The most interesting part is the most rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor was also snapped at the airport and it seems that Bollywood stars will create a lot of buzz at the wedding. The wedding will take place on March 9, 2019, in Mumbai itself at Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex. After the wedding, the family has also announced that they will host a Mangal Parv on March 10, 2019. The reports also say that all the ceremonies will also accompany a wedding reception which will be hosted on March 11.

