Who is Shloka Mehta: Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russel Mehta who is one of the most famous diamond merchants of India. Her mother's name is Mona Mehta.

The star-studded wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta will be taking place today in Mumbai and we get you all the details about Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani’s to-be bride Shloka Mehta. Shloka Mehta was born on July 11, 1990, in Mumbai. Her father is Rusell Mehta, CEO of Rosy Blue Diamonds and her mother is Mona Mehta. From her school times, she was a brilliant student and a social worker. Shloka Mehta is the co-founder of the ConnectFor, an organisation which helps people who are on the way with any innovation and need monetary help. She is also handling her father’s company as a director since the year 2014.

Shloka Mehta went to the Dhirubhai Ambani International School located in Mumbai. For graduation, she went to Princeton University, New Jersey, United States. She persuaded her Master’s degree in Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of one of the most famous diamond merchant Rusell Mehta. Shloka Mehta has two elder siblings namely Diya Mehta and Viraj Mehta. Her mother Mona Mehta is rumoured cousin of the PNB Nirav Modi. Shloka Mehta has a height of 5 feet and six inches and weighs around 55 Kg. She is a bit health conscious and prefers to stay fit by regularly exercising and practising yoga.

In 2018, there was a buzz about Shloka Mehta’s marriage to Akash Ambani who is the son of Mukesh Ambani and a businessman too.

