Hyderabad based fashion designer Shriya Bhupal, who is the ex-fiance of south actor Akhil Akkineni, got hitched to Anindith Reddy, who is the grandson of Apollo chairman, Pratap Reddy in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on July 6. Shriya Bhupal's husband Anindith Reddy is an entrepreneur and an athlete.

South star Akhil Akkineni’s former fiancé Shriya Bhupal got hitched to Anindith Reddy in a grand ceremony at a hotel in Hyderabad on Friday—July 6. Anindith Reddy is the grandson of Apollo chairman Pratap Reddy. Shriya, who is a Hyderabad based fashion designer, was earlier engaged to south actor Nagarjuna’s younger son Akhil Akkineni but their marriage was called off in 2017 and the reason is still unknown. Shriya is the granddaughter of industrialist GVK Reddy and is a famous fashion designer.

She also owns designer brand Shriya Som, which is worn by several Bollywood divas. On her special day, fashion designer Shriya wore a stunning Tarun Tahiliani saree along with an astonishing diamond set. With minimal make-up, Shriya looked gorgeous in her photos from her wedding as she wore a beautiful smile.

Anindith Reddy, on the other hand, looked like a handsome groom in a white and golden sherwani. Namrata Shirodkar, the wife of south superstar Mahesh Babu, also attended the wedding as she is close friends with Shriya’s sister-in-law Dia. Namrata Shirodkar looked stunning in a beautifully embroidered Tarun Tahiliani lehenga and to complement her attire were a pair of golden jhumkas.

Shriya Bhupal’s husband Anindith Reddy is an entrepreneur and an athlete.

Shriya Bhupal previously dated south actor Akhil Akkineni, who is the younger son of south actor Nagarjuna for two years and later got engaged in 2016. However, the two called off their marriage in 2017 due to reasons are known to them and looks like Shriya Bhupal is now happily married to Anindith Reddy.

Pictures of Shriya Bhupal’s marriage with Anindith Reddy have been doing rounds on social media since Friday and have gone viral on the Internet. Everyone has wished the couple a very happy married life as they look picture perfect in the videos and photos from their wedding ceremony.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More