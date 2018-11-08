Kamal Hassan's daughter Akshara Hassan who recently became a victim of cybercrime has approached Mumbai police and cyber cell to seek help against her harassers. She made her Bollywood debut in Shamitabh opposite Amitabh Bachchan in 2015. check out her tweets inside.

Akshara Haasan photos: Kamal Haasan’s youngest daughter, Akshara Hassan who made her Bollywood debut opposite Big B, Amitabh Bachchan with Shamitabh in 2015 recently became a victim of cybercrime. Sharing about her deeply unfortunate incident, the actor tweeted that it is disturbing and deeply upsetting to see that at a time when the nation has woken up to #metoo movement, there are people out there who want to harass and share pictures of a young girl in public eye only to derive some perverse pleasures.

Earlier there were speculations that the pictures have been photoshopped, but then Akshara confirmed being a victim of cybercrime. She wrote that she doesn’t know who did it or why did they do it. On November 7, 201, Akshara has approached Mumbai Police and cyber cell to track whoever did this and is requesting all of us that we learn to live and let live with dignity and privacy and she hopes that the internet won’t continue actively participating in my harassment with catchy headlines and draw more attention to this matter. The tweet has been retweeted by many fans and relatives among which Akshara’s elder sister Shruti Hassan has retweeted this too.

Check out Akshara Hassan’s tweet here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More