Akshara Haasan’s private photos leaked on Twitter: Akshara Haasan, the young and talented actress who shared the silver screen with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in 2015 in film Shamitabh become the latest victim of cybercrime after her private photos created a huge buzz on social media. Pictures of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s daughter Akshara in inner-wave bewildered many fans and followers. Media reports have pointed out that that it is not confirmed if they were morphed or actually represent her.

Media reports also said that the authenticity of the pictures so far has not been verified, and there is no clarity on how did the incident take place. Akshara is not the first actress whose private photos have created buzz on social media, 2.0 actress Amy Jackson recently faced the same problem, when the mobile phone was hacked and per private photos were leaked on the internet.

Despite stringent measures against hate crime and cyber-crime, many women from various professions have either been trolled or have faced other internet related issues.

Recently Tv and Bigg Boss season 11 runnerup Hina Khan was trolled on social media for posting her gym videos and photos, but the beautiful actor responded to the trolls in the smartest way.

She just posted more photos and videos and carried the shame on her shoulders with all the pride and valour. Hina Khan is popular for sharing her intense workout photos/videos.

Her workout photos are surely an inspiration for all those who think being fit is a far-fetched challenge or that it takes a lot of effort!

