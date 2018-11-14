Bhojpuri YouTube queen Akshara Singh on Wednesday shared an adorable photo with Nirahua Hindustani 3 actress Amrapali Dubey on her official Instagram account. Sharing the adorable photo, Akshara Singh urged fans to watch Nirahua Hindustani 3 which got released today.

In the photo, both the Bhojpuri beauties Akshara Singh and Amrapali Dubey look extremely beautiful as they make a cute pose together for the camera. Their smile is priceless and the photo has gone viral on the Internet. Amrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh are Bhojpuri bombshells who have featured in a number of Bhojpuri films and are one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry! Akshara Singh has a massive fan following on social media and her adorable post is being loved by fans!

Nirahua Hindustani 3 is one of the most anticipated films of this year which has finally hit the theatres. The trailer as well as songs of the film has created a lot of buzz on social media and now after Akshara’s cute post fans will definitely go and watch Hindustani 3.

