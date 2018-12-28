Recently, Ritesh Pandey took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture from the sets of his latest Bhojpuri song Gori Tori Chunari Ba Lal Lal Re which features Akshara Singh in lead role. The song has been crooned by singing sensation Ritesh Pandey, Akshara Singh and Priyanka. The music has been composed by Pyare Lal Kavi Ji and Vimlesh Upadhaya and the lyrics have been penned by Ashish Verma.

One of the hottest couple of Bhojpuri industry Akshara Singh and Ritesh Pandey have once again taken social media by storm with their amazing on-screen chemistry. Recently, Ritesh Pandey took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture from the sets of his latest Bhojpuri song Gori Tori Chunari Ba Lal Lal Re which features Akshara Singh in lead role. The song has been crooned by singing sensation Ritesh Pandey, Akshara Singh and Priyanka. The music has been composed by Pyare Lal Kavi Ji and Vimlesh Upadhaya and the lyrics have been penned by Ashish Verma.

Talking about the video, the song opens to Ritesh Pandey is dancing with his co-star on the tunes of his latest song. Donning a blue shirt and black jeans he looks hot as ever as he shakes a leg with his costar. On the professional front, Ritesh Pandey will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja opposite Rani Chatterjee. The movie Rani Weds Raja is a Bhojpuri remake of superhit movie Tanu Weds Manu. Recently the makers of the film released their trailer and it had garnered thousands of views in just mere seconds. Take a look at their song Gori Tori Chunari Ba Lal Lal Re here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More