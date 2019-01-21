Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh on Monday shared her sexy photos on her Instagram account in which she is looking stunning in a black outfit. The photo has taken social media by storm and has gone viral in no time! Akshara Singh is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses.

Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh is an amazing singer and dancer and this is known to all! Her massive stardom is the reason why her stage shows have such a huge crowd gathered. The actress recently performed at an event at Muzaffarpur, Uttar Pradesh and the diva took to her official Instagram account to share a few photos from the grand event and also thanked all her fans for their love and support.

Akshara Singh, in the photos, is dressed in a black top and blue denim jeans and is looking like a stunner! Akshara Singh is one of the most sensational Bhojpuri actresses who is best known for her amazing work in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has also starred in many television shows such as Suryaputra Karn, Kaala Tika, among many others and has featured in more than 50 Bhojpuri films. She has a huge fan following on social media.

Akshara Singh has Saiyaan Superstar, Pawan Raja, Hum Hai Lootere, Maa Tughe Salaam, Dilwala, Tabadala, Lootere, Satya, Sarkar Raj, Tridev, Sajan Chale Sasural 2, Saathiya, Main Hoon Hero No 1, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, among many others.

Akshara Singh is not only one of the most amazing and soulful singers but is also an amazing dancer. She has featured in several sexy Bhojpuri item numbers and has starred with actors like Pravesh Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, among many others and is also called the Instagram queen all thanks to her sexy and hot photos.

