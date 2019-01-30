The singing and dancing sensation of the Bhojpuri film industry, Akshara Singh is one of the most stunning ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and her latest photo in a pink and blue saree is setting social media on fire! The photo has garnered thousands of likes and comments.

Akshara Singh keeps posting her breathtaking and adorable photos on her Instagram account

Not only one of the sexiest and the most sensational actress in Bhojpuri cinema, but Akshara Singh is also a singing sensation and her Instagram photos are just too sexy and hot! Akshara Singh keeps posting her breathtaking and adorable photos on her Instagram account which go viral on the Internet in no time! Her recent photo is so hot that it has set social media on fire!

In the picture, that was shared by Akshara Singh on her official Instagram account on Wednesday morning, the dancing diva of the Bhojpuri film industry looks ravishing and sexy in a blue and pink saree with multi-coloured bangles and sexy blue shades. Her stunning eyes are to die for! Akshara Singh’s expressions and style in the photo are too awesome and no doubt that her fans are loving the picture so much!

Akshara Singh is one of the leading ladies of the Bhojpuri film industry and has also worked in several television shows such as Kaala Tika, Suraputra Karn, among a few other shows as well.

Akshara Singh has been raising the temperature on the Internet with her sultry photos and sexy videos. She keeps sharing her adorable dance videos and pictures from her photoshoots and movie sets.

The actress recently attended an award show with Dinesh Lal Yadav and Nirahua and looked stunning in a white suit. Akshara Singh also performs at stage shows across the country!

