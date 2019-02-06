One of the most popular actresses from the Bhojpuri movie industry, Akshara Singh has been setting social media on fire with her sexy and hot photos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by Akshara Singh, the diva looks stunning in a floral print dress.

Akshara Singh is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry

Bhojpuri dancing and singing star Akshara Singh never miss out a chance to impress her millions of fans with her stunning and sultry photos! The Bhojpuri bombshell recently shared a sexy photo in a yellow floral print dress on her official Instagram account and she is looking absolutely gorgeous as she strikes a sensuous pose showing off her sexy toned legs. The smile on her face and the attractive eyes are breathtaking!

Akshara Singh is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry with a massive fan base. She has featured in several Bhojpuri films such as Satya, Saiyaan Superstar, Maa Tujhhe Salaam, Hum Hai Lootere, Main Hoon Hero No 1, Sajan Chale Sasural: 2, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander, Phir Daulat Ki Jung, among many others. Akshara Singh is not only a very amazing actress and a fabulous dancer but is also an outstanding singer who has been blessed with a melodious voice.

Akshara Singh’s songs take social media by storm and she is also an Internet sensation with a number of growing fan following on social media platforms.

Akshara Singh’s Instagram photos and videos make her fans fall in love with her all over again. Her latest photo has been breaking the Internet!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More