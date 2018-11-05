Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh's stunning bridal avatar has taken over the Internet. In the latest photo shared by the Bhojpuri queen on her official Instagram account, Akshara Singh is all dressed up as a beautiful bride and her photo is to die for!

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh, who will be next seen in Ritesh Pandey-starrer Majanua, has been posting several stunning photos from the sets of the film on her official Instagram account. Akshara Singh keeps her fans updated and teases them by sharing her different looks from the film. In the recent photo, we see Akshara Singh dressed as a bride and we must say that she looks stunning in the photo. The bridal look is suiting her a lot and the photo has been breaking the Internet.

In the photo, we see Akshara Singh dressed in a red and golden lehenga. However, it is the pair of glares which caught our attention. She has made her bridal look even more stunning by wearing those shades. Akshara Singh is not only a popular actor in Bhojpuri cinema but is also a phenomenal dancer and singer. She has been blessed with a melodious voice and keeps sharing her videos on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Akshara Singh, before entering the Bhojpuri industry has worked in several television shows such as Kaala Tika and has now been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for the past many years. Her latest Instagram photo has taken over the Internet and is being loved by fans.

