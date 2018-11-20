Bhojpuri singing and dancing sensation Akshara Singh is the queen of millions of hearts and her crazy fan following is proof. The Bhojpuri diva had driven her millions of fans crazy during her latest stage show in the city and her Instagram photos show how thousands of people were gathered during her stage performance.

Bhojpuri singing and dancing sensation Akshara Singh is the queen of millions of hearts and her crazy fan following is proof. The Bhojpuri diva had driven her millions of fans crazy during her latest stage show in the city and her Instagram photos show how thousands of people were gathered during her stage performance. In the photos shared by Akshara Singh on her official Instagram account, we see the Bhojpuri beauty dressed in a sexy black net suit, Akshara Singh looks stunning as she addresses the crowd during her stage performance.

The diva shared all the photos from her crazy stage performance and wrote that she wants to thank all her fans for their love and support! Akshara Singh also shared a photo with Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari on her Instagram account and the photo has gone viral on the Internet! Akshara Singh is one of the most popular actresses and has also featured in a number of television shows such as Kaala Tika, Suryaputra, among many others!

Akshara Singh is not only a phenomenal dancer but a singing sensation as well. She keeps sharing her sexy and hot photos on her Instagram account which go viral in no time! Here are her sensational videos!

