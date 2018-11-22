One of the biggest singing sensations in the Bhojpuri film industry, Akshara Singh leaves no stone unturned to woo her fans with her sexy photos and videos. After a successful stage show in Patna, the actress is finally back in Mumbai and she posted an adorable good morning selfie for all her fans on social media

One of the biggest singing sensations in the Bhojpuri film industry, Akshara Singh leaves no stone unturned to woo her fans with her sexy photos and videos. After a successful stage show in Patna, the actress is finally back in Mumbai and she posted an adorable good morning selfie for all her fans on social media. On Thursday morning, Bhojpuri dancing and singing queen Akshara Singh shared a sexy photo on her official Instagram account. In the photo, we see Akshara Singh in a white top with her hair open and eyes looking stunning.

Her smile is adorable and her eyes do the talking. Akshara Singh is one of the most bankable and popular Bhojpuri actresses who has worked in several Bhojpuri films and has previously also worked in television soaps. She has achieved a lot in life at such a small age and is one of the most successful Bhojpuri actresses at the moment. Akshara Singh has a huge fan base across the country and her stage shows are proof.

She is blessed with a melodious voice and her dance moves also drive millions of her fans crazy! From Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Akshara Singh has worked with all the big Bhojpuri actors.

