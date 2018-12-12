Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh, who is best known for her phenomenal work in the Bhojpuri film industry has become an Internet sensation and has more than 451,000 followers on video-sharing platform Instagram. The diva keeps sharing her sexy and sultry photos on social media which go viral in no time.

Akshara Singh is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses and has previously worked in television shows such as Kaala Tika and Suryaputra Karn. Akshara Singh has worked in films like Balam Ji Love You, Dhadkaa, Akhiyon Se Goli Mareba, among others. Akshara Singh has worked in several Bhojpuri blockbusters and worked with all the megastars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among many others. Akshara Singh has a huge and loyal fan following across the country and she is also blessed with a soulful voice.

She keeps uploading her sexy and hot photos on Instagram and other social media sites and they go viral on the Internet. Akshara Singh is also a phenomenal dancer.

