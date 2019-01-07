Akshara Singh, who is best known as the singing sensation of the Bhojpuri film industry has become a social media star and the Instagram queen with her raising the temperature of the Internet with her sizzling and sexy photos which she keeps sharing with her fans!

Akshara Singh, who is best known as the singing sensation of the Bhojpuri film industry has become a social media star and the Instagram queen with her raising the temperature of the Internet with her sizzling and sexy photos which she keeps sharing with her fans! In the latest picture shared by the melodious beauty on her official Instagram account, Akshara Singh looks fabulous as she poses for a selfie in a sexy white top!

We must say that Akshara Singh looks like a vision in white in her latest Instagram photo which has been breaking social media! Akshara Singh is one of the most amazing dancers in Bhojpuri cinema and she has also been blessed with a melodious voice! Her stage shows get a massive opening and she has a loyal and huge fan base on social media as well as across the nation! Akshara Singh before making it big in the Bhojpuri film industry has also worked in television shows such as Kaala Tika and Suryaputra Karn.

Akshara Singh is one of the most phenomenal actresses who has been entertaining us with her songs and dance performances.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More