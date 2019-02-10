Bhojpuri singing and dancing queen Akshara Singh's latest Instagram photos in which she is seen dressed in a sultry white gown have set the Internet on fire! The diva is looking absolutely gorgeous in the photos!

One of the most popular actresses who is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry, Akshara Singh has been winning the Internet with her sultry and hot photos as well as videos! In the latest series of pictures shared by the Bhojpuri beauty queen on her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon has won millions of hearts and left her fans awestruck on social media. Akshara Singh recently attended an event and shared the photos from the same.

Dressed in a sexy white gown, Akshara Singh looks alluring as she poses for the camera. Akshara Singh is one of the most popular, sensational, sexy and beautiful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry with a massive fan following across the country! She has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Singh Rajput, among many others.

Akshara Singh has been entertaining us for the past several years. Before making her entry in the Bhojpuri film industry, Akshara Singh featured in a number of television daily soaps such as Suryaputra Karn, Kaala Tika, among many others.

Her latest Instagram photos have set social media on fire!

