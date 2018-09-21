Akshara Singh is one of the most talented and bankable actors in the Bhojpuri cinema. Besides being a great actor, she is a great singer and a remarkable dancer too. Also, the actor has also emerged as an Internet sensation and her followers on Instagram is a major proof of that.

Bhojpuri singing sensation Akshara Singh is known for sharing some sexy and stunning photos on her Instagram account and her latest photo in which she is seen dressed in a pink suit has been breaking the Internet. Dressed in a pretty dark pink kurti, Akshara Singh looks sizzling as she poses for the camera. Her kohled eyes are giving it a pop and her pink glossy lipstick is what is making her look even prettier.

Akshara Singh, who has previously worked in television shows such as Kaala Tika and Suryaputra Karn made her big debut in the Bhojpuri film industry with Satyamev Jayate opposite Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan post which she featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Maa Tujhe Salaam, Sujangarh, Raja Rajkumar, among others and has worked with all the big superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, among many others.

She has also been blessed with a melodious voice and she keeps sharing her sexy and adorable photos and videos on her Instagram account and has a huge fan base across the country.

