Happy Birthday Akshara Singh: Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh is ringing in her birthday today, i.e August 30, 2018. With her sizzling dance moves and sensuous persona, Akshara rules over the hearts of millions and is no less than a beauty queen of Bhojpuri film industry. On the occasion of her birthday, here are 10 sizzling photos that are too hot to handle.

When it comes to ruling the big screen with her jhatkas and matkas, trust no one but Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh. Be it raising temperatures with her sexy dance moves to ruling the social media with her gorgeous looks, Akshara has time and again proved that she is on top of her game. Apart from being the queen of Bhojpuri item numbers, the diva is also a social media sensation and gives her competitors a run for their money when it comes to popularity. Known for being quite active on social media, the diva makes her fans go in absolute awe of her everytime she shares a new photo on her Instagram account.

Just a day before the diva ringed in her birthday, one of her fans travelled all the way from Raipur to Mumbai to wish her a very Happy Birthday and gift her a collage of her gorgeous photos. Sharing the photo with her followers, Akshara said that these fans like these have made them stars. After a power-packed debut in Bhojpuri film Satyamev Jayate, Akshara emerged as one of the sexiest and bankable actors of Bhojpuri cinema.

Also Read: Bhojpuri item girl Akshara Singh kickstarts her weekend with this sexy Instagram video

As the diva rings in her birthday today on August 30, here are 10 photos that will make you fall in love with her all over again:

Also Read: Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh’s latest Instagram pictures are just unmissable

Beautiful morning…😘😘 A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on Apr 16, 2016 at 8:19pm PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More