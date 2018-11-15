Known to charm the audience with her hot and sultry photos, Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh has shared her latest photo on Instagram. In the photos, Akshara can be seen ruling hearts with her gorgeous looks. Styling a basic white top with bright pink lipstick and a winged eyeliner, Akshara is seen upping the hotness quotient with her glamorous and stylish avatar.

From making the audience dance along with her in cinema screens to taking social media by storm with her seductive and sensuous dance moves, Akshara Singh is not just one of most loved and sought-after actors of Bhojpuri cinema but also a social media sensation. With 395K followers on Instagram, Akshara sways her fans every time she shares her new photos and videos.

On November 15, the Bhojpuri sensation took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo in which she looks mesmerising. In the photo, Akshara can be seen striking a beautiful pose for a selfie. Donning a white top, Akshara has styled her look with winged eyeliner and bright pink lipstick. To amp up the look, Akshara has kept her hair open and is stealing hearts with her stunning expressions.

Shared just 2 hours ago, the photo has already garnered more than 8K likes and the count is increasing by every passing second. Before this, Akshara had shared another photo in which she can be seen sporting a nose ring. In the comment section under both the photos, social media users cannot stop showering compliments on her graceful looks.

On the work front, Akshara is shooting for her upcoming film Majanua in which she will be seen opposite Ritesh Pandey. Prior to this, she was seen raising temperatures in the song Dhoka Deti Hai from the film Balam Ji Love You opposite Khesari Lal Yadav.

