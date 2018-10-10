One of the most bankable and favourite actresses of the Bhojpuri cinema, Akshara Singh is back again to rule the hearts of her fans with her killer smile and her pretty kohled eyes. Talking about the picture Akshara Singh can be seen in a turquoise blue top posing with her nephew and has captioned her picture as He is so delicate like a soft toy, holding him for ther first time and at this moment I didn't know becoming massi is out of the world.

One of the most bankable and favourite actresses of the Bhojpuri cinema, Akshara Singh is back again to rule the hearts of her fans with her killer smile and her pretty kohled eyes. With this cute photo, Akshara Singh definitely has won millions 0f hearts and is a pure treat for her thousands of fans and her 339,000 followers on her official Instagram account. Akshara Singh is famous for her sexy latkas and jhatkas and her curvaceous body which garners millions of likes and views from all over the country.

Talking about the picture, Akshara Singh can be seen in a turquoise blue top posing with her nephew and has captioned her picture as He is so delicate like a soft toy, holding him for the first time and at this moment I didn’t know being massi is out of the world.

Akshara Singh has worked with all the superstars of the Bhojpuri industry such as Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav among others.

Akshara Singh made her Hindi Television debut with Zee TV daily soap opera Kala Teeka and Sony TV show Suryaputra Karn, where she played the lead role of Gandhari.

