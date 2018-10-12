Akshara Singh's latest song Shingar Hoi Naihar Me has garnered 778,540 views in a span of just one day and the comments section is pouring with compliments and appreciations from all over the country for such a blockbuster song on the video sharing platform YouTube. The lyrics have been penned by Manoj Matlabi and directed by Ghunghroo ji.

Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh, one of the most bankable and popular actresses of the Bhojpuri industry is back to rule the hearts of her millions of fans with her killer smile and her stunning looks. Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh is famous for her curvaceous body and her sexy latkas and jhatkas has a huge fan following of 339,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

Akshara Singh’s latest song Shingar Hoi Naihar Me has garnered 778,540 views in a span of just one day and the comments section is pouring with compliments and appreciations from all over the country for such a blockbuster song on the video sharing platform YouTube. The lyrics have been penned by Manoj Matlabi and directed by Ghunghroo ji.

In the video, Akshara Singh can be seen donning a colourful neon saree, two ponytails and silver jewellery. She is dancing in an amusement park while eating an orange bar.

Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh has worked with all the superstars of the Bhojpuri industry such as Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav among others. She made her Hindi Television debut with Zee TV daily soap opera Kala Teeka and Sony TV show Suryaputra Karn, where she played the lead role of Gandhari.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More