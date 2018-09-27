Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh's superhit song Ankhiye Se Goli Marab has crossed 5 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube. The Bhojpuri diva on Thursday shared a photo on her official Instagram account in which she thanked her friends for all the support and love.

Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh’s superhit song Ankhiye Se Goli Marab has crossed 5 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube. The Bhojpuri diva on Thursday shared a photo on her official Instagram account in which she thanked her friends for all the support and love. Ankhiye Se Goli Marab has crossed 5 million views on YouTube in just a week of its release. Crooned by Akshara Singh, Ankhiye Se Goli Marab has been directed by Ghungharu Ji and the lyrics have been given by Manoj Matalbi.

Akshara Singh is one of the sexiest and the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry who has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films and item songs.

Her dance videos garner millions of views and she is currently riding on the success of her latest song Ankhiye Se Goli Marab. Akshara Singh is not only one of the most phenomenal dancers of the Bhojpuri film industry but has also been blessed with a melodious voice. She also has a massive fan following on photo-sharing app Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More