Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh, who is known to sway the audience with her sensational dance moves and foot-tapping music, has released her new song. Titled as Bed Par Badal Jani, the video features Akshara dancing on the song in a glamorous attire. Released just a few hours ago, the video has already crossed 1 lakh likes on YouTube and is going viral on social media.

Known as one of the most stunning and sought-after actors of Bhojpuri film industry, Akshara Singh never fails to woo the audience. Be it her sensational and sultry dance moves or melodious singing, the diva has time has time and again proved that she is here and here to stay. As a pleasant surprise for her fans, Akshara dropped her new song titled Bed Par Badal Jani and it is going viral on social media.

Garnering over 120,768 views in no time, the video features Akshara lip-syncing and dancing on the foot-tapping track. Sung by Akshara, the song is penned by Manoj Matlabi and has been made under the label Bihariwood. In the video, two Bhojpuri actors can be also seen romancing each other in the backdrop.

Donning a cold shoulder top paired with orange pleated skirt styled with a pink scarf and a watch, Akshara looks beautiful in the video. To amp up her look, she has tied her hair in a half-up half-down hairdo and has completed it all with a stroke of eyeliner and bright pink lipstick, which is a signature Akshara Singh look.

As the song continues to go viral on Bhojpuri social circle and on Akshara’s fan pages, it is receiving a huge thumbs up from her fans and followers. On the work front, she will be seen in upcoming films like Babua Bawali, Maineh Unko Sajan Chunn Liya, Sujangarh, Majanua and Love Marriage.

Have a look at Akshara Singh’s photos here:

